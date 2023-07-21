Open Championship: SB Nation’s Fit Check headlined by Billy Horschel fashion choices

Golf fashion is slowly but surely becoming a hot topic in the sport. At the Open Championship, the players showed a variety of styles.

Let’s focus on Day 1 and Day 2 of the Open for now. These three golfers gave fans wearable but trendy looks for the everyday player. It’s not always about being the boldest but the ability to sell those items.

These three golfers put together six user-friendly outfits. Amateur golfers unsure about their style choices will love them.

Billy HorscheI

Billy Horschel always has classic looks through his partnership with Ralph Lauren’s RLX brand. On Thursday, he wore an all-white outfit. It wasn’t stark white but a creamy off-white that looked fabulous.

His knitted polo on Thursday screamed British fashion. It was chic.

Horschel made it even trendier because he paired it with off-white pants. The texture of a knit elevates the fabric. His black and white Footjoys made it a complete vibe. Arnold Palmer would have worn that outfit. It worked for him and would be a fantastic choice for many golfers.

The former Florida Gator wore a white polo and navy pants on Friday with the same Footjoys. It screamed classic golf attire. These pieces aren’t as easy to find but could land on the RLX website later.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau wore the most color. However, he chose two safe colors. Thursday saw a blush pant paired with a pastel blue polo. It’s an early summer vibe but subtle enough for anyone to wear. His olive skin tone looks great in those colors.

Friday’s look was the best of his two. The blush hoodie and blue tie-dye polo stole the show. He paired it with navy Nike pants, making the pink the feature point.

He paired both looks with a black and white Jordan 1 Low — one of his typical styles.

The best part about Finau’s outfits is they are all available on the Nike website.

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama gave a completely different look at the Open Championship. He usually wears bright colors but toned it down a lot.

Each day the 2021 Masters winner wore a long sleeve camouflage mock neck paired with knitted sweater vests. Not everyone likes camo or will wear it, but the sweater vests made it look more stylish.

Thursday, Matsuyama wore a black and blue camouflage with a black knit. He wore black pants, shoes and belt. Friday’s outfit was white camo with a navy sweater and pants. Matsuyama paired that with white accessories.

He can pull off those bright colors, but this more classic side looked put together for the Open Championship.

Stay tuned for the tournament’s full fashion recap after a new champion golfer gets crowned.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.