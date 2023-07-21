Paige Spiranac puts Justin Thomas haters in their place with perfect Open Championship analysis

Justin Thomas is having a really difficult time right now. Despite his even par 71 on Friday, the former world No. 1 will miss the cut at the 2023 Open Championship. It is the third time this year he has missed a cut at a major.

His opening round 82, which was the worst round in a major during his pro career, cost him a shot at the weekend.

It came on the heels of his final round 81 at the U.S. Open last month.

The poor play prompted golf fans and critics to blast the talented 30-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky.

Leave it to golf influencer Paige Spiranac to put them in their place.

It’s wild to me that people are calling JT overrated because he’s having a bad stretch. He’s won 15 times on tour with 2 major wins. It’s golf…it will eat you alive and drive you crazy. We’ve all been there — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 21, 2023

“It’s wild to me that people are calling JT overrated because he’s having a bad stretch. He’s won 15 times on tour with 2 major wins,” Spiranac tweeted. “It’s golf…it will eat you alive and drive you crazy. We’ve all been there.”

Spiranac makes a very good point. Every player has peaks and valleys during their career. Nothing comes easy in this sport. But this valley has certainly lasted a while.

Thomas’ last win was in fact a major, capturing the 2022 PGA Championship. But since that time, his game has gone downhill.

The 15-time tour winner even voiced how much his poor play has affected his mentality following his U.S. Open departure.

He has fallen all the way down to 75th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Only the top 70 qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. It’s looking more and more likely he will not be there.

