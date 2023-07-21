Tommy Fleetwood’s clutch par at 18 sets up Ryder Cup-like final pairing at The Open

Entering Friday’s second round at The Open, Tommy Fleetwood held a share of the lead at 5-under par.

But after shooting an even-par 71 on Friday afternoon, the Englishman faces a five-shot deficit as American Brian Harman sits at 10-under for the championship.

Harman carded a 6-under 65 Friday morning, the best round of The Open thus far.

Yet, Fleetwood will join Harman in the final pairing Saturday, thanks to his clutch par save on the par-5 18th hole.

Had he not made five, Austrian Sepp Straka would have been in the final group since he finished ahead of Fleetwood earlier in the day.

Instead, Fleetwood, the only man within five shots of the lead, will have the hometown English crowd behind him.

“They’ve been insanely amazing,” Fleetwood said after his round Friday. “I have loved every minute of playing in front of them, and I can’t thank everybody enough; I could not have asked for any more from anybody with all the support they’re giving me out here.”

Since Fleetwood hails from nearby Southport, roughly 30 miles north of Royal Liverpool, Saturday’s final pairing could resemble an atmosphere only seen at the Ryder Cup: America versus Europe, Brian Harman against Tommy Fleetwood.

To add to that mantra, Hartman has a resounding lead, meaning Fleetwood will enter Saturday’s round as the underdog, a feeling that Team Europe often relishes at the Ryder Cup.

Plus, Saturday’s weather calls for wind and rain, which also favors European players.

Fleetwood had to battle through the wind Friday afternoon, too, as Royal Liverpool got more demanding as the day wore on.

“It turned into a grind in the end,” Fleetwood said of his round. “I actually think for the most part of the round, I played really well.”

From 59 feet...



Fist pump from Fleetwood.



Tommy knows the importance of that putt. pic.twitter.com/gZnS89rmR6 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2023

“I stuck in there, and overall level par wasn’t really a bad round today. It feels good,” Fleetwood added.

Of the 156-person field at The Open, only 47 players fired rounds of even par or better Friday.

Indeed, Royal Liverpool played difficult, making Harman’s bogey-free round look that much better. He played spectacularly, making four birdies on the front nine while making plenty of par saves down the stretch.

To cap it off, Harman eagled the 18th to get to 10-under.

“Brian [Harman] had two amazing days,” Fleetwood said of the 36-hole leader. “I was watching his round [Friday] morning, and he was playing great. He really has done so. But, we don’t know what the conditions will bring, and you have to keep playing until it’s over and see where you finish.”

Mother nature is always questionable, especially in Northwestern England. But nobody will question who the patrons will support Saturday afternoon, as the Fleetwood-Harman pairing may serve as a Ryder Cup preview.

Regardless, it should be a fun Saturday at Hoylake.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.