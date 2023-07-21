Open Championship: John Daly’s finish ahead of Dustin Johnson at Royal Liverpool brings trolls out to play

Dustin Johnson entered the 151st Open Championship in search of his third major championship. He will leave Royal Liverpool still searching after an early exit.

Johnson shot a 10-over 81 Friday, finishing his tournament at 13-over par. He easily missed the cut by 10 strokes.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old John Daly actually finished ahead of the 2020 Masters Tournament winner. Daly finished at 12-over for the tournament after firing back to back 77s.

Johnson has already been a source of ridicule among golf fans. That’s particularly true since his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. But knowing he finished behind the man who appeared to wear Hooters pajamas on Thursday, it brought the trolls out Friday.

Mind you, this is the same Daly who was once again seen on course smoking during his round.

Golf fans can be as brutal as fans of any sport and they didn’t hold back.

Paulina Gretzky selfie is Dustin Johnson’s only British Open highlight

This man was four shots better than Dustin Johnson today.



That last fan does bring about an important point. It is likely going to be difficult for Johnson to make the Ryder Cup team following this performance. He doesn’t have the points needed for an auto bid and appears unlikely to be chosen by American captain Zach Johnson.

Dustin Johnson, however, was far from the only golfer to struggle with this course. Justin Thomas shot a career-worst 82 on Thursday and finished 11-over for the tournament.

A number of notable names will also not play the weekend, including Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson and Shane Lowery.

The pot bunkers at Royal Liverpool are no joke and players found that out firsthand this week.