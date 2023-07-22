Open Championship: NBC’s Paul Azinger coverage leaves fans asking for a soundproof booth

Paul Azinger is at it again. NBC’s coverage of the 151st Open Championship came on the air at 1 am ET, but Azinger did not join until 10 am ET. It didn’t take long for some of his off-the-cuff quips to elicit fan reactions ready to kick him off the air.

The fourth major of the year has been highly entertaining. However, it isn’t because of the broadcast teams — those have not been good.

Azinger has talked about pressure too much for two full days of coverage. He has been rude regarding people’s heights. The former PGA Tour player doesn’t give context to any of his commentary, and the people have had it.

Azinger should be in a booth by himself. One that’s locked and soundproof — marcás (@marcasedi) July 22, 2023

Paul Azinger saying Sepp Straka won the Honda Classic when he wasn't even in the playoff is something else, man — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) July 22, 2023

Have had to mute the NBC coverage of the Open Championship. Hicks and Azinger are just too annoying. — Brian Butters (@brianbutters1) July 22, 2023

Paul Azinger in the booth. pic.twitter.com/R6IFqWehe8 — Covers (@Covers) July 22, 2023

Azinger: “You know, Dan, I’ve been to Abbey Road. It’s in a small subdivision in Lebanon, Tennessee. Can’t say I saw what the big deal is. There was a great Burger King, though.”



Hicks: “Let’s check in at the 8th…” pic.twitter.com/2C3KfyDVEP — ANTIFAldo (@ANTIFAldo) July 22, 2023

It doesn’t seem many people enjoy his commentary on the air. When NBC shifted from Sir Nick Faldo and Mike Tirico on air to Azinger and Dan Hicks, the fans could immediately tell the difference.

why tf would nbc remove faldo and trico for hicks and azinger — Jay Finch (@FincherJax) July 22, 2023

This week is a major championship, and the broadcast team should be at its best. Instead, there is Azinger talking nonsense about nothing. These reactions provide what most golf fans feel when listening to Azinger, making their ears bleed during rounds of golf.

You’d already be drunk if you took a shot every time Azinger said “no question about it”. And he didn’t come on air until 10am EST. — WBCiii ® (@WBCIII) July 22, 2023

No one holds back when it comes to trashing Azinger on Twitter. His commentary is so out in left field it is mind-boggling how anyone keeps up with it.

NBC should have left the broadcast alone. Faldo and Tirico were the much better duo and could have covered the entire tournament. Granted, being on air for 12 straight hours might be difficult.

But the experience of that duo puts golf fans at ease. Meanwhile, Azinger stresses people out. No wonder fans want to mute the coverage and put him in a room without any sound.

