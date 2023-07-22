Rory McIlroy’s third round at the 151st Open Championship may go down as one of the most frustrating days of his entire career.

He struck the ball beautifully from tee to green, but whenever he got to the putting surface, the flat stick completely abandoned him. So much so that McIlroy abandoned his session with the media and immediately headed to the putting green after his round.

When McIlroy walked off the 18th green, after he missed another makable birdie putt, his scorecard totaled to a 2-under 69.

Not a bad score, but it should have been much better—perhaps closer to the record-setting 8-under 63 Jon Rahm fired earlier in the day.

Just look at these advanced statistics, which help tell the story.

Rory McIlroy leads the field in strokes gained off the tee, ranks fifth in strokes gained approaching the green, and 111th in strokes gained putting.

Only 76 players made the cut this week at The Open, so McIlroy ranks worse in putting than half of those who already went home.

Take his play at the par-4 2nd hole, for instance.

After blistering his drive off the tee, which threaded the needle around Royal Liverpool’s devilish pot-bunkers, McIlroy had 111 yards into the flagstick.

He stuffed it to nine feet and then missed the short birdie putt.

McIlroy proceeded to have great birdie looks at the par-4 4th, par-4 8th, par-5 15th, par-3 17th, and par-5 18th.

At each one of these holes, McIlroy faced birdie putts of inside 15 feet.

He missed them all.

Now he heads to the practice green, where he desperately needs to improve his putting.

It seems as if the flat stick will be the sole reason why McIlroy will fail to contend Sunday at The Open, on the course where he hoisted the Claret Jug in 2014.

Consequently, his major championship drought will extend into 2024, meaning a whole decade will have passed since McIlroy reached the pinnacle of the sport.

