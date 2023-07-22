Open Championship: LIV Golfers fall flat on their face at Royal Liverpool

There were 16 LIV Golf guys in the field at the 151st Open Championship. After the cut, only nine remained. For the first major this year, none of the members of the LIV Golf tour are in contention for the championship.

Phil Mickelson highlighted the LIV golfers who missed the cut. He had an awful tournament, finishing 9-over par. But that’s not even the worst of it.

2-time major champion Dustin Johnson shot an 81 Friday and finished tied for 155th at 13-over. Even John Daly finished ahead of Johnson, to many fans delight.

Mickelson and Johnson were joined by Joaquin Niemann, Charl Schwartzel, Talor Gooch and Branden Grace to miss the weekend.

Things did not go much better for some of the other famous members of LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka, the reigning PGA Championship winner, and Bryson DeChambeau each barely made it to Saturday. They are 4-over and 5-over par respectively entering Sunday.

There are three sitting at T24 and 1-under for the tournament. The defending Open champion Cameron Smith shot a 68 Saturday to jump up the leaderboard. He narrowly made the cut, but a tap-in eagle on 18 Friday secured his spot to play this weekend.

Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed are also at 1-under entering the final round. But with Brian Harman decimating the entire field, there is no chance anyone from the LIV Tour will win another major this year.

