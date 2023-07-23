Georgia’s Kirby Smart sends fellow ‘Dawg’ Brian Harman support at Open Championship

Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart led his team to back-to-back national titles. Now he is rooting for fellow Dawgs Brian Harman, or Sepp Straka, to close the deal at the 151st Open Championship.

After Harman’s round on Saturday, Smart tweeted him and Straka to show them some love.

“Good luck tomorrow to @harmanbrian and @seppstraka! We need to get the Claret Jug between the hedges this fall,” Smart said.

Good luck tomorrow to @harmanbrian and @seppstraka! We need to get the Claret Jug between the hedges this fall!#GoDawgs — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 22, 2023

Harman held a 5-shot lead heading into Sunday’s round, and Straka sat seven shots behind him. Straka may not chase down Harman, but having two Bulldogs in the top five would be quite the statement.

Smart graduated from Georgia in the 90s and took over the head coaching job in 2016. The head coach is also an avid golfer who loves hitting the course as often as he can.

Since getting to Athens, Smart has led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. Now he is sending that good juju to England.

If Harman can pull it off, Athens would go crazy to see the Claret Jug this fall. Golf is a staple in the Peach State, and so many Georgia fans love following the PGA Tour “Dawgs.”

If Harman finishes the drill, he would become the first Georgia Bulldog to win an Open Championship and the second to win a major. Bubba Watson has two Masters titles under his belt.

Athens is known as the Classic City, but if Harman wins the Open, it will give Georgia yet another championship. So it might be time to go from Classic to Championship City.