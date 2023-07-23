Brian Harman’s historic Open Championship win breeds epic fan reactions

Brian Harman didn’t just win his first major championship, he decimated the field. He beat some of the world’s best golfers by six-plus strokes to win the 151st Open Championship. Regardless of the chirping Harman received all week, he kept his head down and put on a clinic.

The former Bulldog joined Bubba Watson as the second Georgia golfer to ever win a major. Watson won the Masters Tournament in 2012 and 2014.

It was a monumental week for Harman. The phrase “putting for dough” is absolutely true. He knew it too because the 36-year-old carried his putter off the green and into scoring.

The 106 total putts made is the fewest by a major champion since those records started being kept nearly 25 years ago, according to the NBC broadcast.

This was one of the most dominating performances in recent memory. The initial reactions were mostly negative, but not everyone gets how monumental a victory like this is for golf. Harman has made some fans though, and these reactions were some of the best from those who appreciated what he accomplished at Royal Liverpool.

Does Brian Harman get to meet Princess Kate? I really want to know if he gets to meet Princess Kate. #OpenChampionship #GoDawgs — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) July 23, 2023

It’s funny that Brian Harman was a Georgia Bulldog because his golf game has always been that of a bulldog mentality. Gets the most out of his game as anybody. Grinder #OpenChampionship @UGAAthletics — Michael Harrison (@houndogharrison) July 23, 2023

Six bogeys in 72 holes. SIX. And three of them were today.



Brian Harman, man. What a tournament. — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) July 23, 2023

By now everyone knows Harman went to Georgia. However, his game definitely mimics that of a bulldog. He didn’t let anything phase him. Even when he faltered, Harman is a grinder and didn’t let off the throttle until he was the last man standing.

It left some to ponder his place on the American Ryder Cup team.

I'm at the "Brian Harman is going to be a nightmare for Europe in Rome" stage of acceptance. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 23, 2023

Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson would be silly not to put him on the American team. He and Harman are close. Johnson’s comments after his Saturday round were favorable. However, Johnson may not have to even pick him. With this win, Harman is currently No. 3 in Ryder Cup points.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart gave Harman some luck before the final round of the Open Championship. That tweet had to give the former Georgia Bulldog a little extra juice to close out the victory. He then followed it up with a congratulatory message. Now Harman and the Claret Jug can come to Athens and celebrate.

Dawgs on top! Congrats @harmanbrian! Let’s celebrate this fall!#GoDawgs — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 23, 2023

