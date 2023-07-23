Brian Harman reveals Kirby Smart' ‘Dawg’ mentality needed to win 151st Open Championship

Brian Harman was restless the night before winning the Open Championship. As a massive Georgia Bulldog fan, he thought about the various things head coach Kirby Smart has said and found the perfect mantra to use.

“I was a wreck last night. I mean, I’ve been a wreck the whole week,” Harman said after his win. “But... I kept thinking about something Kirby Smart said, ‘I’m not gonna be hunted; I’m gonna hunt.’”

Brian Harman credits @GeorgiaFootball coach Kirby Smart w/ helping him get into right mindset to win #TheOpen:



"I was a wreck last night. I mean, I've been wreck the whole week. But ... I kept thinking about something Kirby Smart said, 'I'm not gonna be hunted; I'm gonna hunt.'" — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) July 23, 2023

Last year when Smart and the Bulldogs were trying to win a second straight national championship, he provided a simple phrase at the 2022 SEC Media Days per DawgNation. Harman paraphrased, but he got the message.

“We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia,” Smart said. “I can promise you that. The hunting we do will be from us going the other direction.”

That phrase would be the catalyst and main motto for the Dawgs all season as they eventually won back-to-back titles. Georgia kept that aggressive mindset, and Harman channeled that en route to his first major championship.

Harman didn’t directly speak with Smart this week, but with him being such a big fan, it wasn’t hard for him to find a mantra to use.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way that he’s handled success... I just always pay attention when successful people talk,” Harman said. “I’ve always admired the fact that even with all the success that he’s had, it’s all about the next play, the next game, the next week of practice. He knows that the results come because of what you do in the trenches.”

Smart congratulated Harman on Twitter after his big win along with multiple other Georgia-related people. It’s clear the Bulldog Nation is excited for him.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.