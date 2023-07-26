‘Justin Thomas not as far off as you think’: Tony Finau weighs in JT’s struggles ahead of 3M Open

Tony Finau has had his fair share of highs and lows on the PGA Tour. Last week at the Open Championship, he played with Justin Thomas, who is going through his share of adversity.

Thomas is in Minnesota for the 3M Championship for the first time, trying to get enough points for the FedEx Cup playoffs. He sits at No. 75 and is just outside the top-70 required to play in the first playoff event.

If anyone knows how to get out of a funk, it’s Finau. After his first PGA Tour victory in Puerto Rico in the 2015-2016 season, it would be four years before he found the winner’s circle again. He now has six PGA Tour victories and been a member of the Ryder Cup team in 2018 and 2022.

Finau offered a little insight into breaking out of those lulls.

“You just continue to play and believe — that’s all there is to it,” Finau said.

Belief is one of the most important parts of playing on the PGA Tour. They must believe their game will be at its best for four days or good enough to get them a paycheck.

“J.T.’s an extremely talented player and one of the best in our game, arguably the best of our generation. I have full faith that he’s going to snap out of it,” Finau said.

Finau explained that Thomas is still the guy everyone knows — he is just hitting a few more errant shots right now. Every player goes through tough stretches—some last longer than others.

“This game is so fickle, you’re never as far off as you think, and he’s definitely not,” Finau said. “J.T.’s going to be more than fine. He’ll find his form.”

It’s easy for golf fans to overlook how talented a player like Thomas is when he isn’t playing his best and missing cuts. However, keeping a PGA Tour card and being as successful as some of these guys is tough.

“It’s crazy in our sport how fast we forget how great someone like J.T. is. But you get to appreciate his talent and what he’s accomplished to this point in his career more when he’s going through a slump like this,” Finau said. “He’s done amazing work throughout his career.”

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.