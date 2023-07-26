Tony Finau’s experience makes him eye-catching Ryder Cup captain’s pick

The 2023 Ryder Cup is around the corner. Tony Finau is one of the players on the outside looking in, hoping captain Zach Johnson gives him a chance.

Finau, the defending 3M Open champion, said that the Ryder Cup is always on his mind from the beginning of the year.

“I would say any American golfer playing, it’s a goal of theirs to be on this team. That hasn’t changed,” Finau said. “But I’ve been in this type of position before, you know, where probably on the outside looking in. Going to have to play some good golf over these next few weeks and make my case.”

Finau isn’t new to the Ryder Cup scene. He was on the 2018 and 2020 teams and has a 3-3 record.

He is currently No. 19 on the Ryder Cup points list. The top six players automatically qualify, with Johnson having the ability to choose the remaining six.

Despite his struggles, Finau’s experience on that stage, along with performances from earlier this season may help him get a spot. Finau has two wins this year at the Cadence Bank Houston Open and the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

However, he hasn’t recorded a top 25 finish since the Wells Fargo Championship in May. He has missed the cut three times in the last five events, and his best finish was T32 at the U.S. Open.

The 33-year-old out of Salt Lake City might need to leave at mark in Minneapolis again this weekend. “I’ve made the teams before and hope to show some good form to make my case for myself over the next few weeks.”

