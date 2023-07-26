Scottie Scheffler first to automatically qualify for Ryder Cup American team

Scottie Scheffler has officially qualified for the Ryder Cup team as he becomes the first of 12 American team members. The two teams are slowly forming as they prepare to take on the Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy for the 2023 Ryder Cup Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

This announcement is merely a formality because Scheffler has proven to be one of the best golfers on the planet. He is currently the No. 1 ranked player in the world.

Stemming back to last season, the former Texas Longhorn has won six times, including adding a green jacket to his wardrobe. Scheffler captured the 2022 Masters Tournament. He also had four runner-up titles and 11 top 10s last year.

Scheffler’s domination didn’t stop there though. He has 13 top 10s this year in 20 events. The 27-year-old has 12,375 more points than Wyndham Clark, who is No. 2 on the Ryder Cup point standings.

“What can I say about Scottie that hasn’t already been said,” Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson said on RyderCup.com. “He’s an amazing talent on the golf course and someone that I know will do whatever is asked of him at the Ryder Cup with a smile on his face. He’s incredibly passionate about the Ryder Cup, and it’s nice to have the World No. 1 on the U.S. Team this year.”

Johnson is taking over the American team as captain for the first time. He is looking to bring home a second straight victory for the Americans and their first win on European turf since 1993.

This year marks Scheffler’s second Ryder Cup after a seriously epic rookie appearance in 2021. He finished with a 2-0-1 record. The 2022 Masters winner played a pivotal role in the American’s demoralizing 19-9 victory over Europe.

Scheffler crushed the then No. 1 ranked player in the world, Jon Rahm, 4 and 3 in the singles match play. Rahm was unstoppable that week until he ran into the Texan.

“The experience I had at the Ryder Cup two years ago in Wisconsin is something I will never forget and something I can’t wait to replicate in September,” Scheffler said. “Zach’s an amazing leader, and I’m ready to do whatever it takes to help him and our team bring the Ryder Cup back home to the United States.”

