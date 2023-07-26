3M Open: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times

The PGA Tour is in Blaine, Minn., for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. There are just a couple more events before the FedEx Cup playoffs, so a lot is at stake for these players.

Here’s everything to know to watch the 3M Open this weekend: a preview, full TV schedule, streaming schedule and complete tee times.

3M Open Information

Where: TPC Twin Lakes (Par-72, 7,468 yards)

When: July 27-30th

Purse: $7.8 million ($1.404 million winner’s share)

Defending Champ: Tony Finau

3M Open Preview

With the majors behind the PGA Tour, now the focus turns to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 3M Open this week and the Wyndham Championship next week will determine who is in and who did not make it to Memphis.

Tony Finau won this event last year and is back to defend his title. Since that win, he has captured three more victories to give him six career PGA Tour wins.

Justin Thomas will play in Minnesota for the first time as he attempts to sneak into the playoffs. He needs a solid finish to jump the five spots required to get inside the top 70.

Hideki Matsuyama and Gary Woodland are the other names headlining the 3M Open.

Ludvig Aberg is also in the field this week. He is playing well since he finished at the top of the PGA Tour University rankings. This week could be the breakout moment for him.

How to Watch the 3M Open

The Golf Channel and CBS will share television coverage this week. CBS will take the afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Golf Channel will focus on the first two rounds and the morning coverage on the weekend. Here is the full schedule:

Thursday, July 27: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, July 28: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 29: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, July 30: 1-3 ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

How to stream the 3M Open

The 3M Open will be online to watch through ESPN+ and Paramount+. PGA Tour Live will stream the event on Thursday and Friday. That stream begins at 7:45 a.m. ET. On Saturday and Sunday, the stream will start at 8 a.m. ET. There will be featured group coverage on the streaming services all four days, per the PGA Tour.

3M Open Featured Groups

Thursday Feature Groups:

8:18 a.m. ET – Billy Horschel / Nick Hardy / Tom Hoge (10th tee)

8:40 a.m. ET – Sungjae Im / Mackenzie Hughes / Vincent Norrman (10th tee)

1:54 p.m. ET – Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Joel Dahmen (1st tee)

1:43 p.m. ET – Sahith Theegala / Cameron Young / K.H. Lee (1st tee)

2:05 p.m. ET – Cameron Champ / Emiliano Grillo / J.T. Poston (1st tee)

Friday’s Feature Groups:

8:18 a.m. ET – Sahith Theegala / Cameron Young / K.H. Lee (10th tee)

8:40 a.m. ET – Cameron Champ / Emiliano Grillo / J.T. Poston (10th tee)

1:43 p.m. ET – Billy Horschel / Nick Hardy / Tom Hoge (1st tee)

1:54 p.m. ET – Tony Finau / Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka (1st tee)

2:05 p.m. ET – Sungjae Im / Mackenzie Hughes / Vincent Norrman (1st tee)

3M Open Tee Times for Round 1

Thursday Tee No. 1

7:45 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

7:56 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

8:07 a.m. – Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim

8:18 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover

8:29 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar

8:40 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

8:51 a.m. – Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

9:02 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab

9:13 a.m. – Troy Merritt, James Hahn, Max McGreevy

9:24 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, Taylor Pendrith

9:35 a.m. – Kevin Tway, S.Y. Noh, Zecheng Dou

9:46 a.m. – Brent Grant, Noah Hofman, Sam Bennett

9:57 a.m. – Michael Gligic, Eric Rolland, Caleb VanArragon (a)

1:10 p.m. – Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Montgomery

1:21 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda

1:32 p.m. – Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Harrison Endycott

1:43 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1:54 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

2:05 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ

2:16 p.m. – Will Gordon, Andrew Novak, Austin Smotherman

2:27 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, David Hearn

2:38 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Sean O’Hair

2:49 p.m. – Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Jonathan Byrd

3:00 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, Alex Gaugert

3:11 p.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard

3:22 p.m. – Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, Derek Hitchner

Thursday Tee No. 10

7:45 a.m. – Zac Blair, Harry Hall, Paul Haley II

7:56 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh

8:07 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Fox

8:18 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

8:29 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 a.m. – Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

8:51 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Cam Davis, Jim Herman

9:02 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, Sam Stevens

9:13 a.m. – Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Brandon Wu

9:24 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

9:35 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower

9:46 a.m. – Augusto Núñez, Kyle Westmoreland, Frankie Capan III

9:57 a.m. – Scott Harrington, Trevor Werbylo, Thomas Lehman

1:10 p.m. – Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander

1:21 p.m. – Cameron Percy, Eric Cole, Dylan Wu

1:32 p.m. – Matt NeSmith, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

1:43 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin

1:54 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Andrew Landry

2:05 p.m. – Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Charley Hoffman

2:16 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson

2:27 p.m. – Ryan Armour, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky

2:38 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Adam Long, Ben Taylor

2:49 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati, Harry Higgs

3:00 p.m. – MJ Daffue, Brandon Matthews, Kevin Roy

3:11 p.m. – Carl Yuan, Matti Schmid, Kaito Onishi

3:22 p.m. – Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Gale, Preston Summerhays (a)