Paige Spiranac’s perch atop golf influencer world in jeopardy with Kayla Simmons coming for the crown

The queen of golf influencers is Paige Spiranac. She has over four million followers on Instagram, and countless others on other social platforms. That’s more than Tiger Woods or any golf-related person on the planet.

However, she isn’t the only beautiful woman who draws attention when she swings a club. Kayla Simmons is the latest to challenge with her video at Top Golf, per the Sun.

Simmons is a volleyball star, and golf is not her first sport. However, she’s got a great swing. She posted her left-handed swing at Top Golf on her Instagram story, so after 24 hours, it was gone. Have no fear, though. She added it to her Instagram Sports highlight tab.

There are a few golf moments on that highlight tab, so the influencer has been known to hit the links.

Simmons has one million followers on Instagram and played college volleyball at Marshall.

Much like Spiranac, she likes to post photos of herself in bikinis and provocative clothes.

However, one swing video isn’t enough to take the crown away from Spiranac, who used to play professional golf. The 30-year-old has her OnlyPaige subscription service, calendars, towels — a whole brand of golf-related things. It’ll take a lot to dethrone her.

Simmons may catch the attention of the golf bros for a while, but Spiranac knows her audience and holds it well. However, there is enough room in the golf space for multiple women to play.

Aaliyah Kikumoto took her shot at the PGA Championship, but that was short-lived.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.