‘PGA Tour not a member-run organization’: Billy Horschel drops truth bomb everyone needs to know

Billy Horschel has been one of the more vocal PGA Tour players regarding the LIV Golf deal. He hasn’t been afraid to voice his opinion with how Commissioner Jay Monahan handled it, mostly in support.

After his round on Thursday at the 3M Open, Horschel answered a question about the latest memo sent from Monahan Wednesday night.

Despite reiterating his belief that players don’t need to know everything going on, he still pointed out one simple truth.

“I don’t think it’s a member-run organization... I think it’s a member-input tour, but we’re a part of the Tour, and they want to make sure that our voices are heard as well.”

The PGA Tour is officially listed as a player-run organization. Yet, top players have not felt that way since the bombshell announcement on Jun. 6, detailing the framework with the Saudi PIF.

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are just some of the tour players who have expressed dismay with being left in the dark.

Horschel is not one of them though.

“I think we all respect Jay and understand he’s done a tremendous job for the PGA Tour in his tenure as commissioner,” Horschel said. “I’m a massive fan of Jay. I know he cares a lot about the players, he cares a lot about this Tour and sometimes that can get lost — people can forget about that.”

“At the end of the day, being more transparent is what we all would like out here,” Horschel said. “Understand that they always can’t be transparent to the fullest effect because there are just things you can’t... tell us right away.”

A lot of the framework is still in its infant stages. He called it a step in the right direction for players like Ernie Els and himself, who wanted more communication. But there is still much to learn.