Justin Thomas faces shocking FedEx Cup Playoffs reality after missing 3M Open cut

Justin Thomas has hit rock bottom.

He again missed the cut at the 3M Open in Minnesota, as his chances of making the FedEx Cup Playoffs are slipping away.

Entering this week, Thomas ranked 75th in the FedEx Cup standings, in a completely different sphere than where the two-time major champion is accustomed to.

Only the top 70 players will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first FedEx Cup Playoff event that begins Aug. 10 in Memphis.

“Tee to green, I played great,” Thomas said after his opening round 2-under 69 on Thursday. “I drove the ball beautifully. Honestly, the hardest part is that the ball is just going so far. It is so hot, we’re at a little bit of altitude, and it was windy. It was tough to hit close to the hole today.”

Thomas had a rather pedestrian opening round, which included three birdies and a bogey. Gusty winds made things difficult for the afternoon wave in Minnesota.

Still, he hit the ball better than he scored, which usually signals a solid round is around the corner.

Instead, for Friday’s second round, Thomas carded an even-par 71 during the morning wave. He finished the tournament at 2-under, one shot below the cut line.

His double-bogeys at the par-5 18th and the par-3 4th holes ultimately sealed his fate.

On the 18th, the third easiest hole on the course, Thomas hit two balls into the water.

The greenside creek at the 4th hole also did Thomas in, as his tee shot landed in the penalty area at the 185-yard par-3.

He bounced back with birdies at the 7th and the 9th, his 16th and 18th holes of the day, but it was not enough.

Now, Thomas heads home early and adds zero FedEx Cup points to his name. He must have a solid performance at next week’s Wyndham Championship to make the Playoffs the following week.

But that is easier said than done. Thomas has struggled all season, often not looking like a two-time major champion.

Last week, at The Open Championship, Thomas opened with an embarrassing 11-over 82, which ultimately ended his hopes of contending for a Claret Jug.

Missing cuts have become a disturbing trend for the former Alabama star.

In total, since the beginning of June, Thomas has missed six cuts, which also includes the U.S. Open.

So as the calendar flips to August, Thomas needs to right the ship fast. If he fails to do so, not only will he miss out on the FedEx Cup, but he could be passed over for the American Ryder Cup team too.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.