Golf influencer Paige Spiranac claps back at TikTok for alleged shadow ban

Paige Spiranac, perhaps the biggest golf influencer on the planet, has taken a hit on one of her social media channels.

On TikTok, Spiranac claimed this week that the popular video-sharing app shadow-banned her.

That is one of the worst things to happen to a content creator.

Spiranac has 1.5 million followers on the app, but it seems her sultry posts are why TikTok chose to shadow-ban her.

“So I was told all of my content is shadow banned because of the girls,” Spiranac said in a video as she zoomed in on her breasts. “I don’t get it because when I’m scrolling through the for you page, I have girls in bikinis dancing to One Margarita, and I’m like, ‘Yes, girl! Get it.’ But I also want to get it.”

@_paige.renee No one is able to see my videos these days. Anyone else struggling with this? ♬ original sound - Paige Spiranac

Shadow banning is when a user’s social media content gets blocked or restricted by the app’s interface.

This issue usually means their posts do not appear on people’s “for you” pages. They lose a lot of views and engagement, and the content creator usually does not get any notice. Until they realize their numbers are down, they are left in the dark.

Before the shadow ban, the 30-year-old content creator got 100,000-plus views per video. Now she is getting well under that, averaging around 65,000 views per post.

That is a 35,000 view difference, which may not seem like much to some, but it is a massive discrepancy to a content creator.

The former San Diego State golfer also took a hit on her engagement numbers too.

Spiranac has not said whether or not TiktTok has addressed this issue as of this writing.

Yet, TikTok needs to fix it. Women should be able to flaunt their assets. It is not as if she is flashing people. Spiranac wears low-cut shirts, which is okay because it is her choice.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.