Friday, July 28, 2023

LPGA fans, Jessica Korda frustrated over lack of Amundi Evian Championship coverage

The LPGA is in France at the Amundi Evian Championship. Jessica Korda and others are frustrated with how difficult it is to watch.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
LPGA, Amundi Evian Championship, Jessica Korda Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Tuning into an LPGA major championship should not be hard, yet watching this week’s Amundi Evian Championship is nearly impossible.

LPGA player Jessica Korda, golf media legend Lisa Cornwell, and many others have expressed frustration over the lack of coverage.

Sure, the event is in France, six hours ahead of the American east coast, but still.

Last week for The Open Championship, coverage began at 2 a.m. ET and aired all the way until 3 p.m. ET across multiple platforms. You could watch every shot at The Open if you wanted to.

The ladies do not get that same treatment this week.

LPGA Tour, France, Amundi Evian Championship
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — A view of the bunkers, water features, and green on the 5th hole during the Second Round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 28, 2023.
Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

For Thursday’s opening round and Friday’s second round, coverage aired on Golf Channel from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET and then again from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET.

Then, coverage shifted to Peacock from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET as the LPGA is battling the men’s Senior Open Championship for television coverage.

To fuel the fire, viewers need a premium Peacock account to watch the broadcast.

For Saturday’s third round, Golf Channel will air the Evian from 2:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET, meaning most of the country will not be able to view the LPGA’s fourth major of the year.

On Sunday, fans can watch the ending of the final round at a reasonable hour, as coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. ET and runs until 11 a.m. ET.

That is six hours of television time for the final round of a major. It is better than nothing, but still insufficient.

Watching women’s golf should not be this challenging.

To emphasize this point, Korda tweeted nine simple words.

“Sad we can’t watch the rest of the coverage,” Korda said.

That tweet set off reactions from fans and other golf personnel wanting to watch all of the Evian Championship.

The lack of coverage for women’s golf continues to be an issue. Korda spoke out about it, but change needs to be on the horizon to continue growing women’s golf.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

