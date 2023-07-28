LPGA fans, Jessica Korda frustrated over lack of Amundi Evian Championship coverage

Tuning into an LPGA major championship should not be hard, yet watching this week’s Amundi Evian Championship is nearly impossible.

LPGA player Jessica Korda, golf media legend Lisa Cornwell, and many others have expressed frustration over the lack of coverage.

Sure, the event is in France, six hours ahead of the American east coast, but still.

Last week for The Open Championship, coverage began at 2 a.m. ET and aired all the way until 3 p.m. ET across multiple platforms. You could watch every shot at The Open if you wanted to.

The ladies do not get that same treatment this week.

For Thursday’s opening round and Friday’s second round, coverage aired on Golf Channel from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET and then again from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET.

Then, coverage shifted to Peacock from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET as the LPGA is battling the men’s Senior Open Championship for television coverage.

To fuel the fire, viewers need a premium Peacock account to watch the broadcast.

For Saturday’s third round, Golf Channel will air the Evian from 2:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET, meaning most of the country will not be able to view the LPGA’s fourth major of the year.

On Sunday, fans can watch the ending of the final round at a reasonable hour, as coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. ET and runs until 11 a.m. ET.

That is six hours of television time for the final round of a major. It is better than nothing, but still insufficient.

Watching women’s golf should not be this challenging.

To emphasize this point, Korda tweeted nine simple words.

“Sad we can’t watch the rest of the coverage,” Korda said.

That tweet set off reactions from fans and other golf personnel wanting to watch all of the Evian Championship.

Sad we can’t watch the rest of the coverage — Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) July 28, 2023

I agree and would seriously watch opening tee shot to closing putt if it was available, but overall coverage is at least getting incrementally better year after year. I wish you got the coverage you truly deserve, but that it's moving in that direction. — Andrew Cunningham (@idledmuse) July 28, 2023

Unfortunately , the most consistent storyline on the @LPGA. https://t.co/X2r4EKg3M7 — Lisa Cornwell (@LisaMCornwell) July 28, 2023

The production of the Evian Championship is so poor!



Too many glitches with the statistical overlay and the lead announcer sounds like he's being broadcasted through radio.



Really hate this bush league shit LPGA continually finds themselves in. — Versus (@VersusCFB) July 28, 2023

For real. The networks are failing golf, not the players. Both tours need to find better broadcast partners. — BM (@pgareject87) July 28, 2023

We all know that wouldn't happen with a men's major. — Joe Fucillo (@Moxjoe) July 28, 2023

The lack of coverage for women’s golf continues to be an issue. Korda spoke out about it, but change needs to be on the horizon to continue growing women’s golf.

