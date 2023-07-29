Celine Boutier leads Evian Championship in her native France heading into Sunday’s final round

Celine Boutier has yet to win a major championship on the LPGA Tour.

But after her 4-under 67 Saturday, Boutier holds a three-shot lead over Nasa Hataoka heading into the final round at the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

The Frenchwoman sits at 11-under for the championship as she battled through a persistent mist Saturday on the mountains next to Lake Geneva.

“Feeling very satisfied with my round,” Boutier said afterward. “It was definitely a grind. I was able to start off pretty well. I missed a few shots at the beginning of the back nine but was able to scramble, so I feel like it’s a pretty positive and solid round for me today.”

She started with four birdies on the front nine to further separate herself from the field, which included a chip-in on the 2nd hole. Boutier began the day with just a one-shot lead.

At the par-4 12th, Boutier dropped a shot, her only bogey of the day, but she made that up with a birdie at the par-5 15th.

Boutier now heads into Sunday trying to close out her first major and fourth career LPGA victory in front of her friends and family.

“The fact that my family is here and we’re staying in a house 15, 20 minutes away has helped me take my mind off golf and the tournament,” Boutier admitted. “That’s been helpful for me to really kind of relax and not think about golf.”

But Boutier will have plenty of pressure on her Sunday as she looks to become the first Frenchwoman to win the Evian Championship.

At least she has the hometown support of her fellow compatriots.

“It’s been amazing,” Boutier said of the French fans. “It’s been really amazing to be able to see and hear the support from the fans. I feel like it’s been very enjoyable for me. But I am just trying to take it one shot at a time.”

