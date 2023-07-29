Padraig Harrington’s 18th-hole eagle caps wild round; now one stroke behind Alex Cejka at Senior Open

Padraig Harrington is a master of links golf, especially in windy conditions.

On a gusty day when nobody broke par at The Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, Harrington made an electrifying eagle on the 18th hole to shoot up the leaderboard. He is just one stroke behind Alex Jejka of Germany heading into Sunday’s final round.

The Irishman’s incredible three at the last marked the second time he made an eagle Saturday.

He also eagled the par-5 6th, which helped offset the four bogeys Harrington made on the front side.

Later, Harrington bounced back with birdies at the 12th and 14th holes. By the time he got to the 15th tee, he was even-par for the day.

But a double-bogey at the 16th offset those par-breakers.

Then he did what he did on the 18th, as his 9-iron was perhaps the shot of the day.

“Obviously a big break on the last,” Harrington said after his round, per the Irish Independent. “I hit 3-wood [off-the-tee], then 9-iron to five feet. It was inches. I was going to hit the putt left lip, and I was standing over, and it was blowing and blowing. I tried to hit it left half, probably hit it straight, and just got in the right side.”

When he walked off the course, his scores totaled an even-par 71, tied for the best round of the day. Harrington is tied with Vijay Singh, Philip Archer, and Steven Alker at 1-over for the championship.

The two-time winner of The Open now has an excellent opportunity to win The Senior Open for the first time.

2008: During Round 3 of @TheOpen, nobody shot under-par ▶️ Pádraig Harrington went on to win...



2023: During Round 3 of the Senior Open, nobody shot under-par ▶️ Pádraig Harrington is currently one shot off the lead... #SeniorOpen | #Rolex pic.twitter.com/adgZmq0CHT — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 29, 2023

Interestingly, per the DP World Tour, nobody broke par during the third round of The Open in 2008 at Royal Birkdale. Harrington went on to win the Claret Jug the next day.

That instance had not happened on either the PGA Tour or Champions Tour until Saturday at Royal Porthcawl, so perhaps fate is on Harrington’s side.

If Harrington does go on to win Sunday, it would be a great way to celebrate his birthday. He turns 52 on Monday, so perhaps he could begin the festivities a day early by winning at Royal Porthcawl.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.