Saturday, July 29, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Lee Hodges holds solo lead through 54 holes for first time at 3M Open

Hodges holds a five-shot lead heading into the final round of the 3M Open. He has yet to win a PGA Tour event.

By Jack Milko
Lee Hodges, PGA Tour, 3M Open
BLAINE, Minn. — Lee Hodges plays an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 29, 2023.
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Lee Hodges has eviscerated TPC Twin Cities through 54 holes, as he holds a commanding five-shot lead over J.T. Poston heading into the final round of the 3M Open.

Yet, he finds himself in a position he has never been in.

Hodges has not won a PGA Tour event, either.

“I have nothing to lose,” Hodges said after his round. “I’m out here playing with house money. I have a job next year on the PGA Tour; this is all great. This is just icing on the cake.”

A win Sunday would vault him up 40 spots in the FedEx Cup standings and into the playoffs. He is currently on the outside looking in, ranking 74th, as he has missed three of his last four cuts.

Lee Hodges, 3M Open, PGA Tour
BLAINE, Minn. — Lee Hodges reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the third round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 29, 2023.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Only the top 70 players qualify for the first playoff event, which begins Aug. 10 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

“I have made a real conscious effort this week to commit to every shot and not get ahead of myself,” Hodges added. “When I’m walking down the fairway, all I’m thinking about is the next shot I’m going to hit. I’ve done a really good job of not getting ahead of myself, and I think I will tomorrow as well. We have just really, really stuck to our process this week.”

The move has paid off, as Hodges has not recorded a top-ten finish since the Valero Texas Open in early April. He tied for sixth that week.

But the former University of Alabama star knows he has to keep his foot on the gas Sunday, or someone like Poston or Tony Finau could catch him and win.

“I am not going to try and make pars because pars are not going to get it done tomorrow,” Hodges said. “I’m going to have to keep making birdies.”

Hodges leads the 3M Open field with 22 birdies made this week. He also ranks first in strokes gained overall and strokes gained: approaching the green.

No wonder why he is 20-under through 54 holes.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

