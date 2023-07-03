Paige Spiranac perfectly on-brand reaction to Rickie Fowler cashing in at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler snapped his four-year, four month winless streak Sunday with an epic playoff victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler outlasted Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin to capture his sixth PGA Tour win of his career.

Fan reactions went viral as the fan favorite was finally back in the winner’s circle. Even some of his PGA Tour buddies like Justin Thomas chimed in. But they weren’t alone.

Paige Spiranac, the world’s largest golf influencer, took to Twitter to share her thoughts. She did so in a way that can only be described as on-brand.

Rickie Fowler winning is so good for golf! And it wouldn’t be a Paige tweet if I didn’t make it about myself so congrats to me for picking him this week — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 2, 2023

“Rickie Fowler winning is so good for golf! And it wouldn’t be a Paige tweet if I didn’t make it about myself so congrats to me for picking him this week,” she tweeted.

Paige giving herself props is not anything new. But considering what Spiranac has endured throughout her life, it’s fair to say that she deserves that right.

She is also spot on about Fowler’s win being good for golf. He is arguably the most popular player on tour. Fans and players alike have openly talked about how much they like him.

Fowler has built a reputation for being the player that stays into darkness to sign children’s autographs, win or lose. He is genuinely one of the good guys and everyone knows it.

Fans showed that support in spades online after his come-from-behind win Sunday.

WIth the victory, the 34-year-old has climbed to 12th on the Ryder Cup points list. Considering he ranked outside the top 180 recently, that’s quite the accomplishment.