Lee Hodges catapults up FedEx Cup Playoff standings with runaway 3M Open victory

Lee Hodges went wire to wire to win his first PGA Tour victory at the 3M Open in Minnesota at TPC Twin Lakes . He unbelievably won by seven shots, posting a final round 67 to go 24-under on the tournament.

He was untouchable all week for everyone in the field. From his opening round of 63, Hodges stayed hot throughout. The 28-year-old put on a clinic, and this performance shot him up the FedEx Cup playoff standings.

Hodges was elated after the win.

“This has been a dream week. I’ve got the best caddie in the world, I’ve got the best wife in the world,” Hodges said to Amanda Renner on CBS. “Mom and Dad, sorry you weren’t here, I wish you were. I’ve got the best, everybody. I mean, I’ve got the best team in the whole world, and they work so hard, and I couldn’t do it without ‘em.”

"This has been a dream week."



Lee Hodges spoke with @Amanda_Balionis after his @3MOpen win pic.twitter.com/fPPhvGLmgb — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) July 30, 2023

Hodges went from looking to play his way into the playoffs to now being in the field of the first two events. He jumped 41 places, going from No. 74 in to No. 33. Talk about changing a career path in a matter of four days — Hodges just did that.

The former Alabama golfer absolutely dominated this tournament. He made just five bogeys all week, led the field in birdies with 25, led in strokes gained total, approach to green and tee to green. He was also fourth in strokes gained putting.

Sunday was all about cruising to the finish line.

He made an eagle on the par-5 6th and par-5 12th. Coming down the stretch, he went bogey, birdie, bogey, birdie on holes 15-18. However, it wasn’t enough for anyone to get too close for comfort.

J.T. Poston challenged him, getting within three with one to play. However, a water ball, followed by a triple bogey on the 18th, caused him to drop to 17-under. He finished T2 with Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman.