 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Monday, July 31, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Phil Mickelson backhands PGA Tour, requiring ‘public apology and restitution’ for perceived slander

Phil Mickelson is tweeting again, this time making bold claims regarding the LIV Golfers potential return to the PGA Tour.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson and Kendall Capps
/ new
The 151st Open, Phil Mickelson, LIV Golf, PGA Tour Photo by Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Phil Mickelson has resurfaced on Twitter.

After being relatively inactive the last couple months, Mickelson dropped another bomb on the PGA Tour online.

The left-handed legend commented on a snippet from a story detailing what the LIV Golf players may have to do to get back in the PGA Tour’s good graces.

“What a colossal waste of time,” Mickelson tweeted. “Not a single player on LIV wants to play PGA Tour. It would require a public apology and restitution to LIV players for paying millions to Clout media to disparage all of us. A better topic is future sanctions for the many players who now come to LIV.”

It’s one thing to claim that no LIV Golfer even wants back on the PGA Tour. That could very well be possible with so many of them being vocal about being happy where they are.

But it’s another thing entirely to claim that those that left would require restitution for the alleged slander the PGA Tour has hurled at them.

Since the announcement of the PGA Tour LIV Golf deal, rumors have swirled regarding what players may have to do in order to get reinstated.

This snippet highlighted Mickelson, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch as the guys who made a stink when leaving the PGA Tour. Their re-entry may take longer. But if you read the tea leaves on the framework deal, a re-entry is not something likely to happen.

The deal does not appear to end the division in golf. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has been assured by the Saudi PIF Governor that LIV Golf is not going anywhere.

Based on the documents released through court, that appears to be the case.

There are still plenty of unknowns. But as more time passes, the division in golf only appears to be getting more prominent.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...