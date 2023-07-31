Wyndham Clark joins Scottie Scheffler as Team USA’s Ryder Cup team takes shape

Wyndham Clark is now the second official member of the American Ryder Cup team. He will make his Ryder Cup debut as he automatically qualified with enough points. Team USA will battle the Europeans at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy for the 2023 Ryder Cup Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

Scottie Scheffler was the first member named to the American team. Now Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson officially has two of his 12 members.

Four more players will qualify for the team through points. Then Johnson will fill out the remaining six with captain’s picks.

Clark has had a big season on the PGA Tour. He conquered Los Angeles Country Club to win the U.S. Open. That was his second win in four weeks after he won the Wells Fargo Championship.

The 29-year-old has seven Top 10s and 12 Top 25s this year. He has also made 22-of-25 cuts.

“Since I started my journey in golf, I’ve had a goal of making a U.S. Ryder Cup Team,” Clark said in an interview. “One of my mottos is to play big, play for something bigger than yourself. This represents an opportunity to do just that by playing for my country and hopefully inspiring young golfers.”

Clark’s impressive putting and approach game have put him in this position. That ability will be very helpful for the Americans in Italy.

“I know Zach is going to put us in the best position to win,” Clark said. “I can’t wait to take on this challenge alongside a great group of individuals and bring the Ryder Cup back home to America.”

That is going to be a difficult feat. The Americans are looking to win in Europe for the first time since 1993.

Johnson liked the resiliency that he showed in Los Angeles, which makes him a great Ryder Cup fit.

“He’s been playing at an elite level all year and owns the most sub-par rounds on the PGA Tour in 2023,” Johnson said. “Having the ability to make a ton of birdies is exactly what is needed at a Ryder Cup. I’m pumped to have Wyndham on the U.S. Team.”

