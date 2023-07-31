Max Homa gives J.T. Poston mad props for bold yet costly $260,000 decision at 3M Open

J.T. Poston had a very minor chance at tying Lee Hodges Sunday at the 3M Open. Instead, his 72nd-hole gamble turned into a triple bogey and cost him more than a quarter million dollars.

A lot of people might criticize Poston’s decision on 18, but not fan favorite Max Homa.

“Can’t respect the play more,” Homa tweeted. “Good on you, boys.” Homa quote-tweeted CBS Sports’ Kyle Porter, who pointed out the massive difference.

Poston sat three shots back of Lee Hodges as he played the par-5 18th. The 30-year-old easily could have laid up on approach, and likely made par at worst. That would have clinched a solo second, three shots ahead of third place, and garnered $850,000.

But, Poston opted to try for the green in two and paid the price, figuratively and literally.

J.T. Poston needed eagle on the 72nd hole for a chance to win.



His aggressive approach hit a rock and found the water.



A triple bogey cost him $260,000. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 31, 2023

His super aggressive approach was destined for water. He would ultimately card a triple bogey on the hole, dropping from 20-under to 17-under and T3. Meanwhile, Hodges would birdie 18 and finish at 24-under.

His paycheck ended up $590,000. Still not bad for a weekend’s work. Nevertheless, that’s a large chunk left on the table.

That choice from Poston was one that many of the PGA Tour professionals would make. No one is playing for second place — they all want to win. Poston responded to Porter himself.

“Not out here to finish 2nd,” Poston said. “Trying to win. Would make that decision 10 times out of 10 under circumstances.”

Not out here to finish 2nd. Trying to win. Would make that decision 10 times out of 10 under circumstances https://t.co/GHsIErHCil — J.T. Poston (@JT_ThePostman) July 30, 2023

Having Homa go to bat for choosing to make that play reinforces why he’s such a likable player.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.