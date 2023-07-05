Playing Through Masthead

SB Nation is proud to introduce Playing Through, a new one-stop shop golf community for hobbyists and the golf-obsessed. Our mission to bring you in-depth golf coverage from every angle. Whether that’s keeping fans abreast with golf fashion, providing detailed analysis, creating unique original content for social, or delving into fan reactions to viral moments within the sport, Playing Through is where you want to be.
- Ricky O’Donnell Associate Director, Programming
- James Dator Senior Staff Writer
- J.P. Acosta Writer, NFL
- Mark Schofield Writer, NFL