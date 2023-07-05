PGA Tour files emergency motion to seal court documents that prompted Tiger Woods’ denial

The documents filed with the 15th circuit court in Florida surrounding LIV Golf and the PGA Tour deal caused enough commotion for Tiger Woods to comment.

Now the PGA Tour is filing an emergency motion to seal those same documents, per Golf.com’s Sean Zak.

These documents were made public last week due to the Larry Klayman class action lawsuit. The PGA Tour is attempting to seal pages 3 through 357 because they are deemed confidential.

The PGA Tour has filed an emergency motion to seal the documents that were made public last week in the class action suit with Larry Klayman.



Deemed confidential: Pages 3 thru 357 pic.twitter.com/MCndqRfxmo — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) July 5, 2023

Page three of the documents gave some insight into why they’re filing this emergency motion. It states that “the Tour produced these records under the Court’s Protective Order Governing the Confidentiality of Discovery Materials, which was issued on March 24, 2023.”

The screenshot also explained “these records contain trade secrets” and how, under Florida law, they should be sealed from the public.

Among these pages were the comments prepared for Woods to deliver last year at the players only meeting ahead of the Travelers Championship. When those surfaced, the 15-time major winner gave a cryptic message on Twitter. There was a section labeled “Tiger Woods/Potential Talking Points.”

“Do what I did, tell the Saudi’s to go f**k themselves. And mean it.”

This statement is one of many included in that section which is now trying to get sealed by the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and PIF Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan have already rejected the Senate’s request to be at the hearing later this month.

The documents that the PGA Tour is trying to seal include emails and other discussions about protecting the PGA Tour against LIV golf, merging with the DP World Tour, and much more.