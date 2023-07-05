Georgia Hall ready to tackle Pebble Beach, U.S. Women’s Open while helping local community

There is a reason Georgia Hall is a fan favorite on the LPGA Tour.

The 2018 Ricoh Women's British Open champion loves giving back to her community and growing the women's game. It's easy to understand why Hall is beloved on the LPGA Tour. She is also one of the best female golfers in the world.

Hall ranks No. 12 in the Rolex standings and No. 8 in the Race to CME Globe, per her LPGA bio. With five top-10s this year, she is putting together another strong season.

"I had a nice start to the season," Hall said during an exclusive interview with SB Nation’s Playing Through. "I had a very strong West Coast swing for sure, just like I really love and enjoy competing out here playing against the best in the world."

Hall finished T12 in the first major of the year, The Chevron Championship. However, in the second major, she missed the cut at Baltusrol for the Women's PGA Championship. That missed cut wasn't because of her form but a stomach bug that came at the wrong time.

"We have a lot of majors in a very short space of time," Hall said. "So definitely, whoever kind of can be on form and the next few months is going to have an extremely good year. I've been playing very well up until this point. So there is no reason why I can't have a good one."

Now Hall and the other LPGA players will take on Pebble Beach for the first time at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Georgia Hall's familiarity with Pebble Beach

Hall is no stranger to Pebble Beach. She called the venue extraordinary and one of her favorites. The two-time Solheim Cup winner has played the course a few times, including her first year as a pro in a TaylorMade Invitational.

"It's a bit linksy, so I'm confident going into this event because it reminds me a little bit of home," Hall said. "I think it's the first U.S. Open that reminds me of that because they're not normally venues like this — they're much more Americanized."

The English golfer grew up playing links golf courses. She loves how Pebble Beach can give her a little of everything if the situation is right — wind and rain, or as Hall liked to call it, "English weather."

"I'm used to a bit more wind than other players, like a British Open in a way, especially some of the holes," Hall said. "I know some of them are more parkland, but especially as you go out on that great small par-3 there. It definitely will be iconic throughout the week."

Her familiarity with Pebble Beach and links golf courses could bode well for the Englishwoman.

A welcomed test for Georgia Hall and other LPGA players

The LPGA hasn't played a major championship at Pebble Beach. Most associate the course with men because the PGA Tour plays on it yearly. However, the women love a challenge too. After they tackled Baltusrol in June, they'll get another major championship at highly prestigious golf course.

"We have a really strong tour, and we have players from around the world — every week, we don't know who's going to win," Hall said. "And every week, there's many a playoff. I mean, this year, there's been so many playoffs already. It just shows the kind of spectrum of talent we have."

The LPGA wants to play on the best courses just like the men. The 27-year-old Brit made it clear there is no reason that should not continue to help further the women’s game.

"We fully deserve to be, and we want to play hard golf courses," Hall said. "I strive off playing really hard courses. That's why I like the majors. I think it's exciting to see the scores being only one, two, three-under because it's so tough."

Georgia Hall gives back through golf and American Express

While Hall loves tackling the toughest courses, she also takes great pride in giving back in a multitude of ways.

Hall has paired up with American Express this week at the U.S. Women’s Open. She and six other players will work with the brand as they highlight local businesses in the Pebble Beach area.

This is American Express’ second year working with local businesses and some of the LPGA's biggest names to showcase these communities. It started last year in Southern Pines, N.C.

Hall joins Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Celie Boutier, Gaby Lopez, Mina Harigae and Gabi Ruffels as the seven players participating in this initiative, each wearing a small business logo on their bags or apparel.

"I think it's amazing what American Express is doing... I'll be involved with Lafayette Bakery throughout the week, and I will support them on my sleeve while I'm playing," Hall said. "Hopefully, get a bit of coverage for them and hopefully be able to pop in myself to see all their nice breads, cakes and croissants."

The business is a family-owned authentic French bakery and cafe. Lafayette Bakery and Lula's Chocolates, another company involved, will participate in a gift-with-purchase promotion as part of the program from July 6-9. American Express card members will receive a free croissant when they use their card at the bakery.

Hall unquestionably loves growing the game, and it's not about just giving golf lessons but also supporting local communities.

"I'm lucky enough to have a platform now. I can give back and help the younger generation. I think that when I was younger, I would have loved to have something similar," Hall said. "Especially where I come from, there really isn't loads of female golfers. There's only a handful of us on the LPGA that's kind of made it."

She hosted a golf academy earlier this summer at Paultons Golf Centre & Georgia Hall Academy. The academy opened on International Women's Day, March 8, 2023.

"I love kids, and I love seeing their faces when they make a shot on that golf ball. To hear that they never played before and that they now love the game," she said. "If I can help get more people into a game to provide a better future for golf in general but golf in the U.K., then I'd be very happy."

The talented star plays with Boutier and Nasa Hataoka for the first two rounds of the U.S. Women's Open as they tee off at 8:39 a.m. PT.