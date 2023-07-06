Bubba Watson takes definitive Ryder Cup stance for Talor Gooch that Rickie Fowler will like

The 2023 Ryder Cup is right around the corner. There has been a long debate as to whether LIV golfers should be eligible for either the American or European side.

Range Goats' captain Bubba Watson advocated for teammate Talor Gooch and recent PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler to be on that American team in a recent interview.

"I don't know where Rickie Fowler is on the Ryder Cup standings, but he's got to be up there, too," Watson said. "I would have to say those two have been the impressive ones the last few weeks, just their high finishes and how they've been playing pretty much all year."

Bubba Watson says @TalorGooch and @RickieFowler should definitely get a pick for the Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/2KPUv56YB2 — LIV Golf Latest (@LIVGolfLatest) July 5, 2023

Fowler won last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He has been on a hot streak since missing the cut at the PGA Championship. Since his drought-ending win that spanned more than four years, golf media has already started the Ryder Cup discussion.

Gooch won for the third time this season on the LIV Tour last week at Valderrama. Of the eight events LIV Golf has had this year, Gooch has won 38 percent.

"If Rickie (Fowler) is not already in points, he's definitely getting a pick, and Talor (Gooch) should definitely get a pick," Watson said. "He's playing that well, and he plays really good outside the U.S."

Fowler is No. 12 in the standings, meaning he would need a captain's pick to get into the event if decisions were being made today.

Ryder Cup points will accumulate until Aug. 20 after the BMW Championship, the second FedEx Cup Playoff event. For the Americans, the top six players automatically secure spots on the team. The remaining six slots will be eligible players that the captain picks.

He is still on the PGA Tour, so Fowler is far more likely to get picked.

Watson never shies away from voicing his opinion, but will Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson select LIV Golf players that didn’t automatically qualify? Do you think Gooch belongs on the team?

Let us know in the comments section below.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.