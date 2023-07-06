Jon Rahm to join Rory McIlroy at BMW PGA Championship ahead of Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm announced this week that they would again compete in the BMW Championship, the flagship event of the DP World Tour.

The tournament is now played in September after the American PGA Championship moved from August to mid-May in 2019.

The renowned Wentworth Club, located in Surrey, southwest of London, has hosted this tournament annually since 1984, and is considered one of the best courses in Europe.

The DP World Tour also calls Wentworth its home, hence why the BMW PGA Championship has one of the largest purses of any European tournament.

Last year, McIlroy and Rahm finished one stroke behind champion Shane Lowry as the Irishman prevailed against a stacked field.

The 2022 edition was shortened to 54 holes, as Friday’s second round was canceled due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This year, the BMW PGA Championships falls two weeks ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup matches, which will be contested on European soil for the first time in five years.

Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy, will host this year’s bi-annual competition.

In 2018, the Europeans steam-rolled the favored American side in Paris 17.5-to-10.5, as Rahm defeated Tiger Woods 2 & 1 in the Sunday singles to help Europe win on home soil again.

With the pandemic postponing the competition for a year, the Americans bounced back with a vengeance in 2021. Team USA won at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin by a resounding score of 19-to-9.

The United States is now focused on winning the Cup in Europe for the first time since 1993.

But many notable European players will tee it up at the BMW PGA Championship a few weeks before.

Surely, European Ryder Cup plans will be discussed at the famous English venue, and final preparations for the competition could be made.

Even though Team Europe enters the 44th Ryder Cup as home underdogs, the Europeans always play well on their home turf, even when the odds are stacked against them.

The BMW PGA Championship will serve as an important thermometer to assess the play of top European players.

Perhaps McIlroy will win again, as he last won this event in 2014. Or maybe Jon Rahm, who finished runner-up in 2019 and 2022 at Wentworth, finally breaks through.

