Michelle Wie West left in tears as USGA unveils tribute video ahead of U.S. Women’s Open

Michelle Wie West is on her way to retiring. This week at Pebble Beach will be her last U.S. Women’s Open.

The USGA paid tribute to the iconic golfer with a video, and get out the tissues because it’ll pull at the heartstrings.

“You guys are really going to make me cry, aren’t you,” West asked. Interestingly, we, the fans, get to watch the legendary golfer watch this tribute for the first time.

As she watched, Wie West immediately teared up as her younger self spoke to the media.

“You can’t live your life perfectly, but if you live boldly, it’ll turn out right.”



Leaving the golf world better than she found it @MichelleWieWest pic.twitter.com/zFxmCxHHdl — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) July 6, 2023

The video faded into a montage of her career.

“Michelle Wie West is the person that told us you’re never too young to win,” USGA CEO Seth Wahn said. “Most importantly, I think we watched somebody grow up loving the game, and it seems she’s giving that back now. As she is leaving professional golf, she is still leaving imprints and marks.”

The latest phenom in women’s golf, Rose Zhang, shared her remarks as well.

“She’s someone that so many people can look up to,” Zhang said. “She’s done so much to the game from a young age. Thank you so much, Michelle for being such a light to the female game to women’s golf.”

It wasn’t just women golfers who chimed in.

“Wiezzy, I wanna wish you the best of luck,” Justin Thomas said. “You have been an unbelievable inspiration for many in the game of golf.”

“Michelle, you know I love you, as well as my wife,” Rickie Fowler said jokingly. “I’m glad we didn’t have to go to our backup plan. Obviously, we will miss you out playing, but we know you’re doing amazing things and have an amazing family. Miss you and hope to see you soon.”

Fowler and Wie West have had a friendship that spans a long time.

After those kind words, she was bombarded with emotions. She reflected on calling golf her job and how that’s a dream come true.

Wie West took the women’s golf world by storm. She won a U.S. Women’s Open, played in multiple men’s events, and was the first woman to qualify for a USGA men’s championship. Wie West did all of that before she could drive. Before Zhang, Wie West was the chosen one coming out of Stanford with her remarkable amateur career.

“Be bold — that’s what I hope I can teach my daughter and what I hope I can teach other girls to just be bold,” Wie West said. “Don’t care about failures or mistakes because it’s going to happen. You can’t live your life perfectly, but if you live boldly, it’ll turn out right.”

Her professional career may be on the back burner, but her impact on golf is far from being done. Wie West is just starting her next chapter in golf away from the competitive aspect.

