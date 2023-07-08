Michelle Wie West caps memorable career with thrilling finish at U.S. Women’s Open

Michelle Wie West’s golf career is now a thing of the past.

And she went out in style at Pebble Beach, the site of the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

After struggling for 35 holes and failing to make a single birdie, the former LPGA Tour star faced a tricky 31-footer for par on the famous par-5 18th hole.

She drained it.

That putt on the last was her 79th stroke of the day on Friday, as she also shot a 7-over 79 in Thursday’s opening round.

“The putts definitely didn’t drop all week, and the game is a funny game, and making that long putt on 18 definitely was a sweet sendoff,” Wie West said. “It just was such an emotional day starting from the first tee.”

Weeks before this year’s U.S. Women’s Open, Wie West had announced that this championship would be her last. After all, this tournament holds a lot of weight for her since this is the only major she has won.

Wie West won the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

“I’ve definitely held back tears the entire round,” Wie West said. “It was fun. It was great to have my last round here at Pebble Beach. It definitely feels surreal right now.”

Wie West struggled, missing the cut by eight strokes. She finished at 14-over for the championship.

Despite her poor play, she was grateful for the opportunity and blessed to be surrounded by her family.

Her husband Jonnie even caddied for her.

“Honestly, the thing that stands out the most for me was having my husband on the bag,” Wie West said after her round Friday. “He’s my partner in life, and to have him walk down 18 with me this week, to have him there by my side the whole week, just meant everything to me, to have my family out here, to be at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.”

“Everything was just incredible.”

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.