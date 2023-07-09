Cam Smith’s epic hard hat troll job of Kevin Na as he conquers LIV Golf London

Australian golfer Cam Smith won the LIV Golf London event by beating Patrick Reed and fellow teammate Marc Leishman by one stroke. He shot a 15-under through 54 holes. While his victory was impressive, more people paid attention to what he did early on Sunday.

Kevin Na had yanked a tee shot embarrassingly wide left Saturday. He immediately was disgusted with the swing and let his club fly behind him, nearly hitting Smith in the process.

So what did Smith do? He showed up on the final day with a hard hat in his bag. He put it on as Na approached the tee, and they laughed about it.

Saturday: Cam Smith nearly gets his by Kevin Na's wayward club



Sunday: Cam shows up wearing this...#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/nkpqlYmCWf — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) July 3, 2023

“Are you wearing that for me,” Na asked.

Smith laughed and eventually put up the hat as the video went black. It was a nice joke between them.

All fun aside, Smith was all business on the course Sunday.

During his final round, Smith made six birdies en route to his second LIV Golf title. He previously captured the event in Chicago in September of last year.

However, he bogeyed the par-5 18th, helping the 4Aces team led by Dustin Johnson to defeat his Ripper team by a single stroke.

Cam Smith’s next start will be at the 151st Open Championship, where he will look to defend his title at Royal Liverpool. Last year he won at St. Andrews with a final round 64 to beat Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy by one stroke for the 150th Open.