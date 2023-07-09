PGA Tour board member resigns, can’t stomach lack of integrity amid PIF deal with Saudi’s

The controversial deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is becoming a never ending drama. A PGA Tour board member, Randall Stephenson, has resigned by letter, per the Washington Post.

In a letter dated June 8, the former AT&T executive said he had “serious concerns” about the partnership and framework of this deal.

“It is not one that I can objectively evaluate or in good conscience support, particularly in light of the U.S. intelligence report concerning Jamal Khashoggi in 2018,” Stephenson said in his resignation letter.

“I hope, as this board moves forward, it will comprehensively rethink its governance model and keep its options open to evaluate alternative sources of capital beyond the current framework agreement.”

Stephenson sent his letter to the other policy board members and explained that his resignation was immediate.

However, he reportedly waited because of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s unspecified health concerns. Monahan surprisingly took a leave of absence shortly after the deal was announced.

He was later asked to testify before Congress but cited health concerns as to why he could not attend. Yet, he announced on Friday that he would return on July 17, just six days after the proposed testimony.

Instead, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will question board members Jimmy Dunne and the Tour’s chief operating officer Ron Price.

This deal is in the process of getting finalized, but there are a few steps to make that happen. The first step will be approval from the 10-member PGA Tour policy board. Stephenson has been a member of this board since 2012. This policy board includes five players, including Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay.