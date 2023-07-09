Allisen Corpuz first American in 7 years to win U.S. Women’s Open, Rose Zhang another top-10

Allisen Corpuz became the first American to win the U.S. Women’s Open in seven years Sunday. Brittany Lang was the last American to win the national open back in 2016. Corpuz played impeccably well to capture her first LPGA title, at Pebble Beach Golf Links of all places.

Corpuz became the first woman to win a major championship at Pebble Beach and won the largest major purse by winning $2 million, per the LPGA. The purse was $11 million in total.

The 2022 Rookie of the Year posted a final round 69 to finish at 9-under for the tournament, taking home her first major championship. She joins Michelle Wie West as the second-only player from Hawaii to win a major.

Charley Hull and Ji Yai Shin finished at 6-under to tie for second place. Bailey Tardy battled and finished T4 alongside Nasa Hataoka.

Meanwhile, Rose Zhang posted another top-10 at a major as she was +1 in the tournament for a T9 finish. Zhang entered the final round eight shots back and was never really in contention. But a victory and two top-10s in her first three professional tournaments is nothing to scoff at.

Once Corpuz made her par putt on the 18th, her friends drenched her with water to celebrate, and the waterworks began.

She couldn’t hold back the emotions any longer as she cried tears of joy. Corpuz was unbreakable all day long. There were no emotions, just golf, and once she got that last putt to drop, the tears flowed.

She joins the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Kite and Tiger Woods as major winners at Pebble Beach.