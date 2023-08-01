Tiger Woods to join PGA Tour Policy Board in an effort to improve transparency

Tiger Woods has agreed to join the PGA Tour policy board as an additional sixth member.

The move comes just two weeks after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan returned from his month-long health absence and roughly two months after the tour aligned itself with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Over the past eight weeks, plenty of players, such as Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth, have expressed frustration with the PGA Tour because of its lack of transparency.

Getting Woods involved in crucial decision-making will help improve that.

According to the PGA Tour’s announcement, “the players and Commissioner Monahan will work together to amend the Policy Board’s governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the Player Directors.”

This amendment is a direct result of the announcement the PGA Tour and the PIF made on Jun. 6, which shocked the entire world.

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour,” Woods said, per the tour’s statement. “This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors, and players.

Previously, the board only had five members: Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, and Webb Simpson.

Now Woods is added to the mix, and considering the 15-time major winner is often regarded as the greatest player of all time, he likely will serve in this capacity for years to come.

Plus, with Woods turning 47 this December—and his fused back and lower leg issues—he will not play in many tournaments outside of the majors.

Instead, he will focus on improving the PGA Tour and ensuring more players are involved with matters going forward.

