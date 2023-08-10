Collin Morikawa pledges $1000 for every FedEx Cup birdie he makes to support Maui wildfires

Wildfires have ravaged the Hawaiian islands this week, notably in the town of Lahaina on Maui.

Thousand are displaced, hundreds of buildings have burned to the ground, and people have reportedly sought shelter in the ocean to avoid the fires.

Knowing this, Collin Morikawa has decided to do something for the people of Maui.

For every birdie he makes during the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Morikawa will donate $1000 to those that need it.

“Maui has always held a special place in my heart – my grandfather owned a restaurant called The Morikawa Restaurant, on Front Street in Lahaina,” Morkiawa wrote in an Instagram post. “The people of Hawaii are going to need all the support that we can give them.”

The two-time major champion has referred to Maui as a second home. He has plenty of family that still lives there.

Of course, Maui is also home to The Sentry, the first of eight “Signature Events” during the PGA Tour’s 2024 schedule. The Plantation Course at Kapalua has hosted this event since 1999.

Morikawa finished second at this tournament this past January, losing to Jon Rahm.

A specific beneficiary has not yet been named, but rest assured that Morikawa will send his donations to the right people.

“The recency of these events means we haven’t identified the best place for the funds to go yet, but as the situation evolves, I’ll share the beneficiary to highlight the recovery work they’ll be doing and how you can also support,” Morikawa noted.

Through 14 holes, Morikawa sits at 5-under for the tournament at the FedEx St. Jude Championship—just two strokes behind co-leaders Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim. He has made five birdies, and therefore, will donate $5,000 thus far.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.