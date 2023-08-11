Rory McIlroy dishes Phil Mickelson cold-hard Ryder Cup truth with harsh ‘betting’ snipe

Following his opening round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, a reporter asked Rory McIlroy to share his thoughts on Billy Walters’ excerpt, which detailed Phil Mickelson’s gambling habits over the past three decades.

“At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won’t be a part of it,” McIlroy snipped.

In this piece released Thursday by the Fire Pit Collective, Walters detailed a conversation he had with Mickelson during the 2012 Ryder Cup, which the Americans lost in record fashion.

[Mickelson] was so confident that he asked me to place a $400,000 wager for him on the U.S. team to win,” Walters wrote. “I could not believe what I was hearing.”

“‘Have you lost your f***ing mind?’ I told him. ‘Don’t you remember what happened to Pete Rose? You’re seen as a modern-day Arnold Palmer,’ I added. ‘You’d risk all that for this? I want no part of it.’”

“‘Alright, alright,’ he replied.”

Mickelson denied these claims, noting he had never bet on the Ryder Cup.

“While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game,” Mickelson said on his Twitter page.

Yet, the six-time major champion did not deny the other allegations, including losing over $100 million over the past three decades and wagering $1 billion during that same period.

It is not surprising Mickelson took to Twitter to comment on this story; he has been very active on the platform over the past few years.

He has not been afraid to throw a jab in McIlroy’s direction, either.

In June, McIlroy revealed he was exhausted after The Masters, hence why he skipped the RBC Heritage, an elevated event on the PGA Tour.

“As worn out as McIlroy was after the Masters and his need for an off-season, LIV would be perfect for him,” Mickelson tweeted. “Problem is, I don’t think there’s a team that wants him on it because they’d have to deal with all his BS.”

As worn out as Mclroy was after the Masters and his need for an off season, LIV would be perfect for him. Problem is I don’t think there’s a team that wants him on it because they’d have to deal with all his bs. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 3, 2023

McIlroy has chastised LIV Golf since its inception while supporting the PGA Tour.

Mickelson, meanwhile, has been LIV Golf’s most prominent advocate since early 2022.

Due to his affiliation with the Saudi-backed circuit, Mickelson is not eligible for the Ryder Cup in 2023. That could change in the years ahead, but for now, Mickelson will not represent Team USA in Italy.

His absence could be seen as an unfortunate circumstance for golf fans everywhere, as a Mickelson-McIlroy match during Sunday singles would be must-watch television.

