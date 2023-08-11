American Ally Ewing dunking on AIG Women’s Open field with masterful round

The American golfer, Ally Ewing, is chasing her first LPGA major championship. Ewing has made the first two days of the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath look easy.

She fired off a 66 on Friday to best her Thursday 68 to sit at 10-under and hold a five-shot lead over Andrea Lee and Minami Katsu entering the weekend.

As many others struggled on Walton Heath, Ewing thrived.

“This golf course requires you to drive the ball really well,” Ewing said. “I left myself in good position off the tee for most of the day except for 18. I was able to hit really good iron shots into the greens — give myself a lot of looks, which you can have looks, but you’ve got to be able to capitalize on them.”

With seven birdies and a bogey at the last, Ally Ewing shoots 66 to take a five-shot lead midway through Day 2 of the AIG Women's Open.pic.twitter.com/EPaCqMZslJ — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) August 11, 2023

“I rolled them — not all of them were super straight,” Ewing said. “I rolled in some breaking putts, which I feel like that’s always a confidence boost to match up the line and speed. So yeah, it was a very solid day.”

Ewing went out in 30 strokes after making four straight birdies. She posted seven birdies and one bogey in her second round. The 30-year-old was so focused that Ewing was unaware of just how well she played.

I didn’t really even know until I signed my scorecard that I had four birdies in a row, so I would probably say that stretch from like 6 to 11 is kind of a little bit of a blur but yeah, I was very in the present on all of those shots.”

Can Ewing go wire to wire and claim her first major championship? She was on another wavelength Friday.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog has three wins on the LPGA Tour. However, her best finish at the AIG Women’s Open was a T16 in 2017.

“Like I’m going to know where I’m at obviously at the end of the day, but mentally you have to be ready to regroup because the past is the past,” Ewing said. “Like nothing that I’ve done through 36 holes can do anything for me for the next 36, so I’m just going to be mentally prepared for each individual day that presents itself.”

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.