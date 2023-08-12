Tiger Woods seen without a walking boot; leaves fans both excited and in awe

Tiger Woods has battled injuries for the better part of a decade.

Add his life-threatening car accident in 2021 into the mix, and it is amazing that Woods can still walk, let alone play golf.

In 2022, Woods shockingly made the cut at the Masters but withdrew from the PGA Championship at Southern Hills and then missed the cut at The Open at St. Andrews that July. He did not play in the U.S. Open at Brookline, won by Matthew Fitzpatrick.

His 2023 season did not fare any better.

He had surgery on his ankle in April, just weeks after he withdrew from the 2023 Masters.

Woods did not play in the other three major championships while rehabilitating.

Yet, according to @TWlegion, a Twitter account that actively tracks Woods, the 15-time major champion was seen without a walking boot at a junior golf tournament in South Florida.

#UPDATE from my post earlier tonight - a follower reached out and said Tiger was at a Junior tourney last week at Old Palm GC in FL and was seen walking with no boot. I confirmed to check and CW played in this tourney pic.twitter.com/L4HuMeJrYo — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) August 12, 2023

Woods’ son Charlie, who has dominated junior golf tournaments this year, played in an event at Old Palm Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The younger Woods finished at 3-over for the championship—a 54-hole event, which put him in solo 10th place.

But the biggest story from the SFPGA Junior Cup was that the older Woods did not have a walking boot, and fans are going wild over this development:

Tiger Woods (Ankle) was seen without his walking boot last week.



Return of the King? #TW https://t.co/lT2NGcB45l — GOLF INJURY REPORT (@InjuryReportPGA) August 12, 2023

Just want one more run man — Michael (@Michael74345159) August 12, 2023

Masters 2024 champion — MokDers⛳ (@MokDersik) August 12, 2023

Whether Woods will provide an update regarding his health remains to be seen. He usually does so cryptically, often staying quiet about his whereabouts and progress.

Nevertheless, golf fans everywhere can dream about Woods returning to glory at some point soon, even if it is a flash in the pan.

