FedEx Cup Playoffs: Lucas Glover on a heater, puts distance on field at FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee is hosting the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff events. It appeared as though golf fans were in store for a wild weekend, with tour stars near the top.

Jordan Spieth was only one shot back of leader Lucas Glover. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were just three shots back.

Thus far on moving day, only one player is really moving, and that’s the leader.

Glover opened his round in epic fashion, holing out for a birdie 3.

WHAT A START!



Lucas Glover chips in for birdie on the 1st hole to get to 11-under! #FedExCup pic.twitter.com/ujnXfZ9qRY — Golf On Tap (@OnTapGolf) August 12, 2023

It didn’t stop there though. The 43-year-old pro then made birdie on both the second and fourth holes, to start his round 3-under. That has moved him to 13-under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the rest of the field has fallen off.

Scheffler’s putting woes continued, with an ugly short par miss on the par-4 3rd. McIlroy is five shots back while Spieth is trying to keep contact, sitting at 9-under.

Glover’s heater has seemingly come out of nowhere. Entering last weekend’s Wyndham Championship, he was 112th in the FedEx Cup Standings. He needed a win and got it last week, which moved him to 49th in the standings.

Now, he is looking to go back-to-back for the first time in his professional career. The 2009 U.S. Open winner has found a new gear, mostly due to his putting.

He is fourth in the field in strokes gained putting, at +1.60 and is second in strokes gained around the green.

There’s an old saying, ‘Drive for Show, Putt for Dough.’ Glover is bringing that mantra back as the big hitters are scuffling and he is ascending.

Can he keep it up and win his second straight tournament? Let us know what you think in the comments below?