 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Sunday, August 13, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

FedEx St. Jude Championship weather delay the perfect storm for Phil Mickelson, LIV Golf

While the PGA Tour is in a weather delay at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, golf eyes have turned to Phil Mickelson, looking for his first win on LIV.

By Kendall Capps
/ new
LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, Phil Mickelson, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, TN is in the midst of a weather delay. There was lightning spotted in the area, causing what is expected to be a little over an hour and a half delay.

Lucas Glover is the leader at 14-under and was about to begin his round when the horn sounded.

While many golf fans are frustrated with the halt in play, LIV Golf might be the biggest beneficiary.

CBS’ coverage of Jim Nantz breaking down weather patterns has seemingly played on a loop. All the while Phil Mickelson is nearing his first win since joining LIV Golf over on The CW.

Twitter user Jared Stacy brought an interesting point. The viewing numbers for Sunday might just reflect this anomaly.

Like him or not, Mickelson is still a crowd favorite. At 53 years old, if he is able to pull out a victory against pro golfers at their peak would be quite the feat.

He entered the final round four shots behind leader Cameron Smith. The deficit was cut to just two shots after Mickelson hit a fantastic tee shot on the par-3 4th, ultimately making birdie.

But Smith picked up a birdie at 6, increasing his lead to three shots again.

Mickelson is currently solo 2nd at 5-under par at LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster at Trump National.

Meanwhile, the FedEx Cup Playoffs are still on hold waiting for weather to pass. A number of stars are near the top of the leaderboard including Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Rory McIlroy.

But Glover is playing fantastic golf and looking for his second straight win after his timely Wyndham Championship victory last week.

Have you switched over to the CW to check out Phil and LIV? Let us know in the comments below.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...