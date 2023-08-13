FedEx St. Jude Championship weather delay the perfect storm for Phil Mickelson, LIV Golf

The final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, TN is in the midst of a weather delay. There was lightning spotted in the area, causing what is expected to be a little over an hour and a half delay.

Lucas Glover is the leader at 14-under and was about to begin his round when the horn sounded.

While many golf fans are frustrated with the halt in play, LIV Golf might be the biggest beneficiary.

CBS’ coverage of Jim Nantz breaking down weather patterns has seemingly played on a loop. All the while Phil Mickelson is nearing his first win since joining LIV Golf over on The CW.

HUGE day and moment for LIV golf right now! Their final round just got rolling on The CW while the PGA Tour just went into a rain delay. Potential to get even more of the golfing world tuned in. Will be interesting to see the viewing numbers for this weekend. — Jared Stacy (@jaredbcstacy) August 13, 2023

Twitter user Jared Stacy brought an interesting point. The viewing numbers for Sunday might just reflect this anomaly.

Like him or not, Mickelson is still a crowd favorite. At 53 years old, if he is able to pull out a victory against pro golfers at their peak would be quite the feat.

He entered the final round four shots behind leader Cameron Smith. The deficit was cut to just two shots after Mickelson hit a fantastic tee shot on the par-3 4th, ultimately making birdie.

Phil Mickelson stuffs it to 4 feet for birdie to get within two. If he can win again at 53 years old that would be a massive accomplishment.



pic.twitter.com/J5X2A8YLA1 — Tour Pro ️‍♂️ (@OfficialTourPro) August 13, 2023

But Smith picked up a birdie at 6, increasing his lead to three shots again.

Mickelson is currently solo 2nd at 5-under par at LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster at Trump National.

Meanwhile, the FedEx Cup Playoffs are still on hold waiting for weather to pass. A number of stars are near the top of the leaderboard including Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Rory McIlroy.

But Glover is playing fantastic golf and looking for his second straight win after his timely Wyndham Championship victory last week.

