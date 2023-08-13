Lucas Glover’s ‘swamp ass’ takes over the FedEx St. Jude Championship discussion

Lucas Glover is playing the best golf of his life right now. After earning a spot into the FedEx Cup playoffs with his win at the Wyndham Championship last week, he is closing in on going back to back.

Glover has led the FedEx St. Jude Championship field since early Friday and has not relented. He is being chased by Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay with a handful of holes left to play.

Glover, 43, is looking to become the third oldest golfer in PGA Tour history to win on back-to-back weeks. Vijah Singh in 2008 and Hale Irwin in 1990 both won at age 45.

Despite being on the precipice of PGA Tour history, all of the talk online is about Glover’s pants.

The tournament is being played in sweltering heat in Memphis, TN. The heat index is over 100 degrees, making it an uncomfortable situation for all.

Lucas Glover has some serious swamp ass going on right now pic.twitter.com/vLt8NzAWvt — JJ Gruden (@TakingThePoint5) August 13, 2023

Whether or not fans are excited to see Glover sweat his way around the course, he is not making many mistakes.

But on the par-3 14th, the 2009 U.S. Open winner made his first costly error. His tee shot went wayward into the water, costing him the lead to a surging Cantlay.

Despite the poor tee shot, he showed his grit and sank an unreal 30-foot bogey putt to remain in contention.

Clutch.@Lucas_Glover_ drains a 30-footer to only drop one shot on No. 14 @FedExChamp pic.twitter.com/jH4sAA6QAo — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 13, 2023

He has quietly been playing exceptional golf for a little while now. Glover is averaging 66.1 strokes per round over his last 21 rounds.

Yet, he was not even slated to make the FedEx Cup playoffs without the win last week.

Cantlay leads the tournament at 15-under. Glover sits one shot back on the 15th fairway as of this writing, with McIlroy and Fleetwood running out of holes at 13-under.