Lucas Glover bests Patrick Cantlay in FedEx St. Jude Championship playoff to make PGA Tour history

Lucas Glover showed grit and determination Sunday to capture the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, TN. On what was clearly not Glover’s best day, he defeated Patrick Cantlay in the first playoff hole to win for the second straight week.

Glover won the Wyndham Championship last weekend, which vaulted him into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Glover led the field every hole since Friday morning, but actually coughed up the lead late Sunday.

He made par on 10 straight holes but found the water with his tee shot on the par-3 14th. Simultaneously, a hard-charging Cantlay went birdie-birdie on 15 and 16 to take a one-shot lead. It would have been greater if not for an epic 30-foot bogey putt from Glover.

Clutch.@Lucas_Glover_ drains a 30-footer to only drop one shot on No. 14 @FedExChamp pic.twitter.com/jH4sAA6QAo — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 13, 2023

The 2009 U.S. Open champion bounced back to birdie 16 and finish at 15-under with Cantlay.

In the playoff, it was Cantlay’s turn to find the water off the tee. Despite that, he nearly hit a 30-footer himself for par which would have sent the duo to another playoff hole.

Instead, Glover is a back-to-back winner on the PGA Tour. At 43, he is third oldest to accomplish that feat over the last 40 years. Only Vijah Singh (45 in 2008) and Hale Irwin (45 in 1990) were older.

Afterwards, Glover spoke with CBS Sports’ Amanda Renner and addressed his mentality.

“Keep fighting, keep fighting. The closing holes here aren’t easy birdies and aren’t easy pars under pressure... I was fortunate to get into a playoff,” Glover said.

“I said yesterday the guns would come and they came. I was the last man standing this week.”

Seemingly half of the upcoming Ryder Cup rosters were chasing him down all tournament.

Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa were all right there. Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland were also in the mix.

But the veteran didn’t let that phase him. His putting was the difference.

Glover sank five different putts beyond 10 feet Sunday, including two over 20 feet. He ranked third in strokes gained putting, gaining nearly three strokes on the field.

The win has moved him to No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings.

With the way he is playing, he might just earn himself a nod on the American Ryder Cup team himself.

Do you think Glover deserves to be on the American Ryder Cup team? Let us know in the comments below.