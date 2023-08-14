Tommy Fleetwood makes $20 million history at FedEx St. Jude Championship no one would ever want

Tommy Fleetwood has been knocking on the door.

He has yet to win on American soil but has been close numerous times, including this past weekend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

“It’s better than being the other way,” Fleetwood said after finishing in a tie for third Sunday. “It’s better than being nowhere near. Yeah, of course, it’s frustrating, but I think I have to look at it in a positive way and be proud of the golf I’m playing and the work that we’re doing.”

Indeed, Fleetwood should feel proud of his game. His performance at TPC Southwind earned him $1.16 million, which helped him surpass the $20 million career earnings mark.

According to Justin Ray of The Athletic, Fleetwood became the first player in PGA Tour history to surpass $20 million in career earnings without recording a victory.

Tommy Fleetwood: 22nd top-5 finish on the PGA Tour, most of any player on the PGA Tour without a win the last 40 years



Fleetwood is the first player in PGA Tour history to surpass $20M in official career earnings without a win.



Tommy has 6 wins on the DP World Tour. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) August 13, 2023

His play in Memphis also marked the 22nd top-five finish of his career and sixth of the 2022-23 season.

The Englishman has been close, perhaps no closer than when he lost to Nick Taylor at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. Taylor’s 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole sealed the deal.

Fleetwood did not make it into the playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, however. He finished at 14-under par, one shot behind Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover.

Glover prevailed on the first playoff hole, recording a win for the second straight week on the PGA Tour.

“I’ll keep playing the way that I have done,” Fleetwood added Sunday. “In those [final] rounds, I haven’t done loads wrong, and I’m feeling very, very comfortable. It’s just trusting that it will happen and keep playing my game.”

“It’s easy to be a downer about it, but at the end of the day, it’s much better than a lot of other scenarios.”

Even though he has not yet entered the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour, Fleetwood has undoubtedly won in more ways than one. Maybe in $20 million ways.

