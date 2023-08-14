U.S. Amateur: How to watch, format, streaming, and more

One of golf’s most extraordinary events, the U.S. Amateur, returns to Cherry Hills Country Club this week.

The Denver-area course has hosted this competition two times before, most recently in 2012, when Steven Fox captured the title on the 37th hole.

Twenty-two years earlier, in 1990, Phil Mickelson won his only U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills, defeating South African Manny Zerman 5 & 4 in the finals.

Last year, Sam Bennett of Texas A&M defeated Ben Carr 1-up at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey. As defending champion, Bennett received an invitation to Augusta National, where he caught the attention of the entire golfing world at the 2023 Masters.

This year, the USGA accepted a record 8,253 entrants, which was eventually whittled down to 312 competitors through various qualifying stages.

Those 312 players will play two 18-hole stroke play rounds, one at Cherry Hills and one at nearby Colorado Golf Club. Then, the USGA will take the top-64 players and create a bracket for match play.

Should there be ties, the USGA will create a playoff to ensure 64 players advance to the match-play stage.

Schedule:

Monday, August 14

One 18-hole stroke-play round for all competitors at either Cherry Hills or Colorado Golf Club. Every U.S. Amateur venue has a co-host, as a full field of 156 players tee it up at each course on both days.

Tuesday, August 15

One 18-hole stroke-play round for all competitors at either Cherry Hills or Colorado Golf Club.

USGA enforces cut; the top 64 players advance to the match-play bracket.

Wednesday, August 16

The round of 64 marks the first day of television coverage. Peacock will show live coverage from 5 to 6 p.m. ET while Golf Channel will air matches from 6 to 8 p.m. ET.

Thursday, August 17

Both the round of 32 and round of 16 matches take place. Peacock will cover the round of 16 from 5 to 6 p.m. ET while Golf Channel continues showing live coverage from 6 to 8 p.m. ET.

Friday, August 18

The top eight remaining players square off in the quarterfinal matches. Coverage on Peacock runs from 5 to 6 p.m. ET while Golf Channel will air the quarterfinals from 6 to 8 p.m. ET.

Saturday, August 19

The final four golfers left standing play in the semifinal matches concurrently. Golf Channel begins coverage at 3 p.m. ET, then NBC picks it up at 4 p.m. ET and carries the live broadcast until 6 p.m. ET.

Sunday, August 20

The championship match is always 36-holes, with both rounds being played at Cherry Hills. Coverage of the final match will air on Golf Channel from 3-4 p.m. ET. NBC then picks up the coverage, airing the championship from 4-6 p.m. ET or until the winner hoists the elusive Havemeyer Trophy.

