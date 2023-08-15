Joel Dahmen joins Arnold Palmer, John Daly gaining PGA Tour legendary status through perseverance and whiskey

Golf is all about having fun for PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen.

It’s essential to keep golf light and fun for him. He has dealt with his fair share of adversities. From having cancer early on to battling through his struggles as a professional golfer, he makes it a point not to take life too seriously.

“I think it’s a balance,” Dahmen said in an exclusive with SB Nation’s Playing Through. “Everyone has to have it no matter what you’re doing. My balance can lean too heavy one way at times... It’s always something that I’m trying to figure out. My wife’s a great help— Geno’s a great help... It’s something that’s a constant battle, but it’s a fun battle to play.”

His episode on Netflix’s Full Swing has made him one of the most beloved golfers on the PGA Tour. He is the latest personable golfer who is unapologetically himself.

“Netflix has been great,” Dahmen said. “We’re [Dahmen and caddie Geno Bonnalie] more of a regular everyday touring pro — not flying private week to week and flipping cards for $1,000. So I think it just kind of opened the door, and it showed us who we actually are.”

But it wasn’t always easy to do the simple things for Dahmen.

Dahmen exhibits incredible resiliency beating cancer

The American golfer turned pro in 2010 amidst the decision to drop out of college at the University of Washington. The move appeared to pay off, earning status to play on PGA Tour Canada.

However, in 2011, he would face arguably the biggest challenge of his life. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Dahmen, 22 at the time, felt a lump on his groin and immediately knew what it was. His brother had gone through the same thing just two years prior. After having the initial tumor removed, the growth returned forcing the difficult decision for chemotherapy treatment.

The former PGA Tour winner underwent treatment six days a week for three weeks. Despite a full recovery and return to PGA Tour Canada, the aftermath wreaked havoc on his mental state, witnessing many others still struggling with the disease.

But instead of letting it hold him back, Dahmen went the other way. He views his experience as an opportunity to inspire others; show them how you can survive cancer and go on to do great things. Joel has done just that, having won three professional tournaments and has become beloved among golf fans.

Dahmen charts path walked by Arnold Palmer, John Daly

That unwavering spirit and commitment to forge his own path opened a door with the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery — Bushmills Irish Whiskey.

Bushmills is a pioneer of their craft. They love celebrating those who honor tradition but never let it get in their way. The brand charted its own path for the last 415 years, drawing resilient parallels to the PGA Tour champion.

Dahmen worked with the brand to create a signature drink, “Joel’s Juicy Lie.” To celebrate becoming the official whiskey of the PGA Tour, they partnered with the former Washington Husky to make him the first official whiskey caddie.

“My caddie Geno makes my life easier on the golf course, so that is the favor I want to return to golf fans making their whiskey decisions,” Dahmen said. “It’s cool to watch fans enjoying golf with Arnold Palmer and John Daly’s drinks in their hands... I’m a few majors behind those guys, but in the new era of golf, me being kind of the fun guy — I think it kind of just matches up.”

It’s pretty legendary to have a signature drink. Palmer and Daly are two of the most well-known players in the history of the sport. Now Dahmen has taken the baton.

“Arnie’s the king, right? He’s one of the greatest players of all time and stands on his own. Then John Daly, who people forget how good he was at golf. I mean, two-time major winner — all the talent in the world, and known for having a good time for sure.”

“I expect my golf game to start matching up with those two, hopefully. Arnie’s way out there, but if I can match up with Daly and have a cocktail with those guys, it’s a pretty good deal.”

‘Joel’s Juicy Lie’ is served with Bushmills award-winning 10-year-old single malt whiskey, grapefruit soda and a pineapple twist. To garnish it off, there will be a mini bucket hat, an iconic staple of Dahmen’s wardrobe.

Golf fans can drink one of Dahmen’s signature cocktails at many PGA Tour stops nationwide, beginning this week in Chicago at the BMW Championship.

Dahmen is celebrating by buying everyone their first round. When a fan purchases a Bushmills at the bar and uploads a photo of their receipt at www.bushmills.com/clubhouse, they will get $10 back.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.