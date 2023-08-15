Former Ryder Cup captain throws Phil Mickelson under the bus and runs him over with it

Former Ryder Cup captain Lanny Wadkins appeared on Golf Channel’s Golf Today Monday and made some bold statements about Phil Mickelson.

“I don’t know that there has ever been a more disappointing figure in golf than Phil Mickelson,” Wadkins said Monday. “I have seen what has transpired with him over the last ten-plus years. He was a beloved figure for a long time.”

Wadkins captained the American side at Oak Hill Country Club in 1995, when Mickelson made his Ryder Cup debut.

His comments come days after an excerpt from Billy Walters’ book alleged Mickelson lost $100 million in gambling over the past three decades.

That same excerpt made a shocking allegation about Mickelson’s mindset at the 2012 Ryder Cup too. According to Walters, Mickelson contemplated placing a $400,000 bet on himself and his team to win the cup. Mickelson has since denied these claims.

“We all marveled at the way he could play,” Wadkins continued. “But just nothing looks kosher about what he’s doing these days. He’s blown a chance to probably be the best Ryder Cup captain ever. I think he would probably have been a two-time captain. Now, he’s not going to be involved. It’s really kind of a shame.”

1995 Ryder Cup captain Lanny Wadkins didn't hold back when @eamonlynch and @damonhackGC asked about the newest allegations against Mickelson and the state of pro golf. pic.twitter.com/TXISeHZiM6 — Golf Today (@GCGolfToday) August 14, 2023

Mickelson’s association with LIV Golf has barred him from playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Of course, Mickelson has been one of the biggest advocates and supporters of the Saudi-backed tour. He reportedly received north of $200 million to join the breakaway circuit and helped recruit star players away from the PGA Tour and towards LIV Golf in 2022.

Yet, Mickelson could have made the American Ryder Cup team had he played well across all four majors, like Brooks Koepka.

The six-time major champion last played in the bi-annual competition in 2018, when the Europeans trounced the Americans in France.

In the 12 Ryder Cups Mickelson has played in, he earned a total of 21.5 points for Team USA while emerging victorious three times: in 1999, 2008, and 2016.

“He’s just self-imploded and looks like he just continues to at every turn,” Wadkins added. “It’s disappointing and sad. It’s sad that we have people in our game that think they’re bigger than the game, and obviously Phil thinks he’s bigger.”

